The TropHouse
Big Sean Opens Up About His Battle With Depression & Anxiety

Big Sean's Mogul Prep Event

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

It takes alot of bravery to talk about dealing with depression and therapy so kudos to Big Sean for talking about his journey to healing.  Hopefully it will encourage more people to deal with their mental health issues.

Big Sean is marking his birthday by opening up to his fans about battling depression and anxiety … revealing how he coped with his issues, and how he came out stronger on the other side.

The Detroit rapper, who turns 31 on Monday, scrubbed his Instagram except for 3 new videos he posted late Sunday night … detailing a spiritual journey he took starting around this time last year on his birthday. Sean says he felt lost and stepped back from life to examine why.

When his usual meditation wasn’t working, Sean Don says he took the next step … getting himself into therapy and talking about his issues — namely, his growing discontent with his work and the state of the relationships around him, some of which he calls “toxic.”

BIG SEAN

Photos
