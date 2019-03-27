Now I gotta saw, when the news dropped yesterday that Jussie Smollet’s situation is one of the most crazy things I’ve ever seen! Real talk! I mean, I don’t know what to believe!

Of course the plethora of personalities on Twitter have all shared in my confusion, and they’ve been letting out their frustrations. . . one tweet at a time. Check it out!

VIA | HipHopDX

TWITTER – The Jussie Smollett case took an unexpected turn on Tuesday morning (March 26) when prosecutors dropped all charges against the Empire actor.

Earlier this month, Smollett was indicted on 16 felony charges for allegedly filing a false police report, claiming he’d been a victim of a hate crime. He alleged two men put a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him and shouted racial and homophobic slurs while kicking and punching him.

READ MORE!

Jussie Smollett & Chicago PD Are Getting DESTROYED On Twitter was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: