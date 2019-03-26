Ohio Man Robs 18 Gas Stations!

(Aaris Douglas Payne; Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

A Columbus man is finally behind bars after an extensive run of robberies in the north and northeastern areas of the city. Aaris Douglas Payne is accused of robbing a total of 18 different gas stations over an eight month period.

Payne is facing more than 50 charges. His charges vary from aggravated robbery and kidnapping to safe cracking. The robberies took place between July 30, 2018 and March 17, 2019. Payne robbed a variety of gas stations including, Speedway and BP throughout Columbus, Westerville and Gahanna.

Payne was apprehended March 17th after a attempting to rob the BP Duke and Duchess located at 4024 Morse Road.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, all but one of the robberies occurred in the early morning hours between 3:40 am-6:45 am.

Payne is to appear in court Friday morning.

Source: NBC4i

Written By: Breeze

