Cardi B Responds To #SurvivingCardiB Hashtag After She Admits To Drugging & Robbing Men Back In The Day

Cardi admitted some questionable things in a recent IG Live rant and now the internet has been dragging her about it but Cardi isn’t taking it lightly.

Cardi B is responding to the social media backlash she’s receiving since revealing she drugged and robbed men back in the day while trying to survive herself.

Cardi B is getting dragged on social media with the #SurvivingCardiB hastag, and y’all know she has all the things to say about it.

So, how did all this ish start in the first place? Well, Bardi hopped on IG Live sharing things she has gone through in her life to get where she is now. She’s been responding to haters all week who are criticizing her “Okurrr” trademark news and saying she doesn’t deserve her success.

She emotionally revealed to her fans she used drug and rob men to get money during her stripper days.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*ck me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n*ggas up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

“I am a rapper. I am a b*tch that came from the streets that came to the industry. I wasn’t a Disney channel star. I wasn’t a nun. I wasn’t a saint.”

