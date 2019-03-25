The students of Columbus State’s Delaware campus had classes cancelled on Monday right around 11am after a man reportedly said he was going to kill his girl who is a student at the college. Instead of waiting for something to happen the authorities shut the campus down to look for the man who made to threat and who also reportedly made suicidal threats. According to Fox News Columbus……School officials said a threat was phoned into the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. As a precaution, the school decided to close the campus about an hour later. A BOLO alert was issued and the student who was threatened was taken into police custody for protection until the suspect was found. Full Story HERE

Ohio man threatens to kill his girlfriend and SHUTS DOWN COLLEGE CAMPUS!! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: