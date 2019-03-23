The housewife joins the MILF club.

Congrats to Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and fiance Dennis McKinley as they finally welcomed their beautiful baby girl Pilar Jhena.

Friday the reality star went into labor and told fans that the family was ready to welcome baby Pilar.

The McKinley and Williams family were deep in the delivery room and showed Porsha so much love and support.

Porsha and Dennis dated for a short time before she was pregnant. The two have said they are deeply committed to each other and are excited to start a family.

No word on if baby Pilar will make a TV debut anytime soon but we know that Porsha gonna get ready to walk down the aisle. We are all here for that wedding special to Bravo *cough cough.*

Source: The Jasmine Brand, Hollywood Unlocked,

Porsha Williams Delivers Baby Girl!