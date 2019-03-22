CLOSE
Porsha Williams Is Ready To Give Birth, In Labor

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams is in labor! The gorgeous reality TV star shared her pregnancy experience on the show and now she’s sharing her birthing experience via social media. Porsha is all smiles as she gets ready to push out her baby girl PJ. Soon-to-be-hubby Dennis McKinely is right by her side.

Porsha and Dennis showed up the hospital suited and booted.

We’re wishing Porsha a safe and speedy delivery. We can’t wait to see baby Porsha and Dennis!

