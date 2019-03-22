It’s been a minute since Troy Ave’s gotten slandered on social media for selling a trey bag worth of albums; calling himself the new Tupac; or hinting at the possibility of dropping dime on Taxstone, but still the Brooklyn rapper will not be deterred and continues to do what he does and rap like there’s no tomorrow.

Now Nupac has comes through with a clip for his cut “Love Me Like I Love You” in which he turns a light on homies who tend to forget about they mans and ‘em who get sent up north to do a bid only to find that karma can and will find most people. Golden Rule status, people!

From East to West we travel to the Bay Area where West Coast triple OG E-40 keeps his swag on 100 dripping in ice and name brand threads for his Milla featured visual to “Melt.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from PnB Rock featuring Lil Skies, Brianna Perry, and more.

TROY AVE – “LOVE ME LIKE I LOVE YOU”

PNB ROCK FT. LIL SKIES – “I LIKE GIRLS”

E-40 FT. MILLA – “MELT”

UNDISPUTED: LANDSTRIP CHIP, S3NSI, MOLLY & LIL BROOK – “THE PEN”

BRIANNA PERRY – “ANITA BAKER”

LK SNOOP – “RIDE”

B. LOU & DC THE DON – “THAT AIN’T IT CHIEF”

Troy Ave “Love Me Like I Love You,” E-40 ft. Milla “Melt” & More | Daily Visuals 3.21.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: