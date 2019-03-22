R. Kelly’s Daughter Won’t Talk About Her Dad On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Little discussed in the aftermath of R. Kelly’s empire crumbling around him is what his children might be enduring as a result. Joanna Kelly, who performs under the name Buku Abi, will be joining the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and has no plans to discuss her famous father.

Sources connected to the WE tv show tell The Blast Drea Kelly did not ask for permission, or even inform her ex-husband that their family would be participating on the newest season of “Growing Up Hip Hop.” Two of the three children are over the age of 18, but we’re told there is zero communication between Drea and Kelly, so she never ran anything by him.

Furthermore, sources close to Drea scoffed at the notion she would seek out Kelly’s blessing for any business opportunities after it took jail time to get him to pay up on back child support.

We’re told all three of Kelly’s children, including Joann, Jay and Robert Jr., will be featured on the show. However, Joann’s aspiring singing career will be the focal point.

We’re told Joann, who performs under the name Buku Abi, was adamant regarding “not talking” about her controversial father, as he is not someone actively involved in her life. The R&B singer actually shared a birthday message for her this week, but we’re told the two have still not spoken.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta makes its season three premiere this summer.

