Duane Martin  Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About Domestic Abuse

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
It was a sad day when we learned that one of our favorite couples from the 90s, Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell, were getting divorced. The two had been together for 21 years before separating last year.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It’s what’s been a complicated public breakup, with reports of a battle over spousal support and domestic abuse, Martin is speaking out saying the abuse allegations are not true and that Campbell and her brother “illegally removed” his name from bank accounts and cut off his access to money.
According to TheBlast, Martin says his ex and her brother “manufactured a false claim of alleged domestic violence against the Co-Debtor which they filed with the police. Even Co-Debtor’s family law attorney would not sign his name on such a claim. The police saw the claim for what it was and did not pursue it.”
As previously reported, Campbell accused him of hiding money, threatening to keep their children from her, and was granted a restraining order this year after alleging Martin abused her “emotionally, mentally and physically” for years.
Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years [PHOTOS]
Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years [PHOTOS]
1. 15th Annual DesignCare Benefiting The Hollyrod Foundation – ArrivalsSource: 1 of 10
2. 38th Annual NAACP Image Awards – ArrivalsSource: 2 of 10
3. Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA’sSource: 3 of 10
4. Vibe Awards: Beats, Style, Flavor – ArrivalsSource: 4 of 10
5. PREMIERE OF DAISY VON SCHERLER MAYER’S FILM ‘WOO’Source: 5 of 10
6. ‘The Fighting Temptations’ Premieres in LASource: 6 of 10
7. ArraySource: 7 of 10
8. Vivica A. Fox 50th Birthday CelebrationSource: 8 of 10
9. BET’s ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Wrap Dinner – Xen LoungeSource: 9 of 10
10. Vivica A. Fox 50th Birthday CelebrationSource: 10 of 10
RELATED: Tisha Campbell And Duane Martin File For Bankruptcy
RELATED: Duane Martin Seeks Spousal Support In Divorce From Tisha Campbell-Martin
RELATED: Tisha Campbell-Martin Granted Restraining Order Against Duane, Claims He’s Been Physically Abusive For Years
Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About Domestic Abuse was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com