Cliff Dixon, ex-boyfriend to Erica Mena and close friend to NBA star Kevin Durant, was reportedly gunned down in the parking lot of SL Lounge in Atlanta, where he was supposed to celebrate his birthday. According to reports, the gunman escaped on foot and detectives have only a “vague description” of what he looked like.

“Clifford Dixon, 32, had just arrived at the SL Lounge located at 4186 Buford Highway around 1:17 a.m. when he was shot several times while standing in the parking lot,” Fox 5 Atlanta reports. “Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.”

So far, their investigation looks bleak. “Chamblee Police brought in a K-9 to try to track the gunman’s scent, but no arrests have been made. Investigators are hoping security cameras from the strip mall will help them identify the shooter,” the site goes on to state. “They said it might be difficult because some of the cameras at the Little Saigon strip mall aren’t working. They also have been having trouble getting credible information from the witnesses at the scene.”

Dixon dated Love & Hip Hop reality star Erica Mena for about 10 months, according to TMZ. The site also recalls last October when the “rocky” couple got arrested after they got into a fight.

Now engaged to fellow reality star Safaree, Erica Mena has moved on but took the time to post her condolences via IG Stories. “We all deal with so much. You dealt with a lot,” she said. “I’m so sorry this happened, you didn’t deserve this. Rest in forever peace. Watch over your blood sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and your mommy. I know they are so broken right now.” May he rest in peace.

Photo: Getty

Erica Mena’s Ex-Boyfriend Cliff Dixon Gunned Down As He Arrives To His Own Birthday Party was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: King Sukii Posted 20 hours ago

