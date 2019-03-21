CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Noah Centineo Set To Play He-Man In ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot

1 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Netflix's "Sierra Burgess Is A Loser"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo is not only heading back to the big screen but he’s also set to be your next superhero!

The 22-year-old actor is currently in talks with Sony Pictures and Mattel Films to play He-Man in a reboot of Masters Of The Universe! Though nothing is confirmed for certain, Variety is reporting that Sony really wanted to work with Centineo again after he recently wrapped filming on the new Charlie’s Angels reboot. That movie is set to be released in 2020.

After the success of To All The Boys, Centineo emerged as one of Hollywood’s newest heartthrobs! In fact, he’s coming back around for a TATBILB sequel!

Let’s see how this turns out!

RELATED: “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” Looks Legit, Yet… Predictable!?

RELATED: Teen Choice Awards 2017: Winners List

Noah Centineo Set To Play He-Man In ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Reboot was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Baby Bump Watch: Porsha Williams Preps To Deliver…
 21 mins ago
03.22.19
“MAGA Bomber” Terrorist Tearfully Pleads Guilty In Federal…
 3 hours ago
03.22.19
12 items
Blessings: Fine Celebrity Christian Men That Have Spoken…
 3 hours ago
03.22.19
R. Kelly’s Daughter Won’t Talk About Her Dad…
 4 hours ago
03.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close