YG Expecting A New Bundle Of Joy

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop star YG and his partner Catelyn Sparks are expecting their second child.

Sources close to the rapper, real name Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, said, that Catelyn is pregnant with a baby girl and is due to give birth in July.

The couple’s latest bundle of joy will be a sister to their three-year-old daughter Harmony.

According to reports, they have already set up baby registries at U.S. retailers Buy Buy Baby and Target featuring traditional baby items.

The 29-year-old musician’s pal and close collaborator DJ Mustard, real name Dijon McFarlane, is also set to become a father for the second time as his fiancee Chanel Thierry is also pregnant and has reportedly been accompanying Catelyn to maternity classes.

Their elder daughter is also the same age as Harmony.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: