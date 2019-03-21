Players were given another chance to impress potential NFL teams.
Columbus welcomed representatives of 32 teams from the NFL to attend Ohio State’s annual Pro Day. It took place at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday. Eleven players took part in the event which included interviews, testing and competitive drills.
The group of representatives includes:
Four head coaches here on hand: Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals), Pat Shurmur (New York Giants), Mike Zimmer (Minnesota Vikings) and Jay Gruden (Washington Redskins). Among the general managers on hand were Mike Mayock (Oakland Raiders), John Lynch (San Francisco 49ers), Rick Spielman (Minnesota Vikings) and Brandon Beane (Buffalo Bills).
The NFL Draft is next month.
Source: 10TV
Columbus Hosts NFL Annual Pro Day was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com