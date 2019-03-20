Congrats Hov: ‘The Blueprint’ To Be Inducted Into The National Recording Registry

Jay-Z‘s focus is on reforming the criminal justice system right now, but make no mistake, he’s still winning on the music front too. A total of 25 recordings are being inducted into the National Recording Registry and Hov’s work is among those being honored.

Alongside Curtis Mayfield’s “Superfly,” Cyndi Lauper’s “She’s So Unusual,” and Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam,” Jay-Z’s The Blueprint will be recognized. “The most contemporary recording is hip-hop mogul Jay-Z’s 2001 album The Blueprint, which solidified his reputation as one of the greatest rappers in music,” a press release for this year’s additions states.

“The National Recording Registry honors the music that enriches our souls, the voices that tell our stories and the sounds that mirror our lives,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in the announcement. “The influence of recorded sound over its nearly 160-year history has been profound and technology has increased its reach and significance exponentially. The Library of Congress and its many collaborators are working to preserve these sounds and moments in time, which reflect our past, present and future,” she states.

With songs like “Never Change,” “Song Cry,” “Renegade,” “Takeover” and more The Blueprint is definitely an unforgettable moment in Jay-Z’s career—not to mention the album debuted at number one in the U.S., selling over 400,000 copies in its first week. Congrats to the GOAT.

