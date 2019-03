The amazingly talented Elle Varner sits down with Deja Perez on the latest episode of the “What’s Poppin!” podcast!! We talk about her career, protecting her energy, and her latest project…just to name a few!! She’s SO dope…you’ll be captivated by her!!! Hope you enjoy Elle Varner on this episode.

Deja Perez Sits Down With Singer Elle Varner was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: Deja Perez Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: