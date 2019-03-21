Meek Mill Gets The Key To The Entire State Of Connecticut

(AllHipHop News) Meek Mill was presented with the key to the state of Connecticut on Tuesday night during a show in Hartford.

Politician Brandon McGee joined the rapper onstage to present him with the honor and a state-level proclamation, declaring March, 19, 2019 as Meek Mill Day to mark the hitmaker’s great strides for criminal justice reform.

The hip-hop star has become one of the leading voices for the cause after he was locked up in 2017 on a parole violation dating back a decade.

Meek’s efforts are landing him city honors and special days all over the U.S., but this is the first time he has been saluted by a state.

Tuesday’s honor comes just after Connecticut politicians passed new prison reform legislation to restore voting privileges to convicted felons who are on parole.

Meek’s charity, REFORM Alliance, co-sponsored the new bill.

Source

