Jay-Z, Lauper and Diamond Inducted Into National Recording Registry

Congratulations to Neil Diamond, Cyndi Lauper, and Jay-Z for having songs adding to the National Recording Registry.

Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Cyndi Lauper’s album “She’s So Unusual,” and Jay-Z’s album “The Blueprint” were all added to the registry.

Every year the Library of Congress picks 25 “aural treasures” for the honor and this year’s picks spanned the years of 1901 to 2001.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted March 20, 2019

