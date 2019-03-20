Trina Blows Up At Trick Daddy Over Failed Project: “I Murked You On The Record!”

Let me take you back to my childhood for just a bit.
I’m my early years of falling in love with hip hop, it was a male dominated arena that featured next to no female acts. Sure there were the Lauryn Hill’s, Missy Elliot’s and – of course – Lil Kim’s of the world. But no one quite made me feel the way that Trina did.
I mean, I was a teenage boy. She was Trina. What more needs to be said?
Fast forward to today, and Trina is still in the mix. And yes, she still fine as hell.
Anyway check out this clip from an upcoming epsisode of Love and Hip Hop: Miami. Things look to be getting kinda spicy!
Via | HotNewHipHop
These two won’t be collaborating anytime soon.
