G-Herbo’s Ex Ari Pregnant By Boxer Gervonta Davis?

Welp looks like Ari has moved right along and may be pregnant…

Boxer Gervonta Davis and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher (rapper G Herbo’s son’s mother) stay in some drama. They claim they’re pregnant and Gervonta’s daughter’s mom Dretta Starr is stirring up the pot on social media. Everything inside…

Boxer Gervonta Davis and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher (ex-girlfriend of rapper G Herbo who is now dating Emily B.’s daughter Taina) have only been in a relationship for a couple of months. However, their coupledom is already riddled with drama.

Weeks ago, there were allegations that Gervonta cheated on Ari and rumors began circulating that they called it quits. Not long after, they confirmed they were still together by posting up on IG Live all boo’d up. Now, there’s more drama.

Last night, the WBA junior lightweight titleholder hopped on Instagram Live while chatting it up with Ari and he revealed she’s supposedly pregnant with his baby.

“Ari, tell them people you prenant. They think I’m lying,” Gervonta said in the video.

“I am pregnant,” she responded.

“Tell them again,” he said.

“You bet not be on live Gevonta! I swear to God,” she responded.

 

Photos
