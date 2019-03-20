CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Here’s The First Trailer For ‘Stranger Things 3’ [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Netflix is finally treating us to the show’s full-blown trailer for Stranger Things 3!

A little older, but still up to their old tricks, our favorite characters return and seem to have moved on after escaping the Upside Down. Now it looks like they are just hanging out and having a fun summer when chaos breaks out all over town along with the appearance of some very big, very slimy creatures.

Check out the trailer below and get your popcorn ready because Stranger Things 3 hits Netflix on July 4th!

Here’s The First Trailer For ‘Stranger Things 3’ [VIDEO] was originally published on radionow1009.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tammy Rivera Celebrity Birthday Celebration
Waka Flocka Responds To Daniel Caesar’s Insensitive Comments
 5 hours ago
03.21.19
Rasheeda Stepped Out On Kirk, Spice Bleaches Her…
 16 hours ago
03.21.19
Blueface “Bleed It,” Gunna “Richard Millie Plain” &…
 18 hours ago
03.21.19
A Counterfeit SUPREME Company Is Flourishing In Europe
 18 hours ago
03.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close