Odell Beckham Taking Emotional/Mental Break After Being Traded!

We hope all is well with former NY Giants player Odell Beckham Jr, he recently posted and deleted that he was going off the grid and does not want to be contacted. Beckham posted:

The post read, ”

“I love you all so much, for the ones that follow and support thank u all for that. I’m takin an emotional, mental physical/blah blah blah vacation. I appreciate the love honestly but at this moment for the next couple days I’m goin dark. I won’t be around, phone is gone, with all due respect, please don’t text/call/FaceTime unless it’s of the utmost importance.

I really need some time to vibe and just get away, process, reevaluate some of the things in my life, as much has changed for me recently. I’m doin amazing thanks for askin!!! I’m really just tryin to get everything together and gather all my thoughts so I can take the next steps in my life to be the very very very best me moving forward. God bless u all and again thanks for the love and support, I will see u soon… Always LUVVVVV”

He later deleted the post.

Posted 4 hours ago

