According to 10tv there was a missing person report issued Monday for a 4 yr old girl.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Division of Police says the report of a missing 4-year-old girl from east Columbus is a lie. Police sent out information on Monday saying Briana Jefferson was last seen in east Columbus walking in the area of Hampton Road and East Broad Street

Get more information HERE

Black & Missing: May 2013 Edition 10 photos Launch gallery Black & Missing: May 2013 Edition 1. Terrilynn Monette, age 26 – Missing since 03/02/13 from New Orleans, LA Source: 1 of 10 2. Alyssiah Wiley- Missing Since 4/20/13 from Willimantic, CT Source: 2 of 10 3. Jashayla Hopson, age 6- Missing since April 30, 2013 from Scooba, Ms. Source: 3 of 10 4. Dominique Taylor, age 15 – Missing since Mar 29, 2013 from Las Vegas, Nevada. Source: 4 of 10 5. Keiosha Felix- Missing since April 20, 2012 from Duson, LA. Source: 5 of 10 6. Tarasha Benjamin- Missing since June 26, 2010 from Selma, AL. Source: 6 of 10 7. Patrick Kennedy Alford- Missing since Jan 22, 2010 from Brooklyn, NY. Source: 7 of 10 8. Asha Jaquilla Degree- Missing since Feb 14, 2000 from Shelby, NC. Source: 8 of 10 9. Alexis S. Patterson- Missing since May 3, 2002 from Milwaukee, WI. Source: 9 of 10 10. Adji Desir- Missing since Jan.10, 2009 from Immokalee, FL. Source: 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Black & Missing: May 2013 Edition Black & Missing: May 2013 Edition

Report Of Columbus Missing Girl is Fake! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com