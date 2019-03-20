Delaware County Introduces New Program Offers Free Books On Buses

Indulge in a book while on your commute.
You do it, I do it, if you traveling on a bus you pull your phone out and be all over social media or listening to music.
Delaware County came up with a creative plan to help people to get to read more called Books on the Bus.
“Some passengers have longer rides,” explained Ginny Berry, marketing and community relations specialists for the Delaware Area Transit Agency. “Some are going to medical appointments or shopping, other appointments where they may not have another chance to get out to get to the library and another source to get books. This is a great way for them to pick up a book while they are riding the bus.”
Many are the books are donated and riders can take them with them as they wish! They come in all genres. If you would like to donate you can contact Ginny Berry at 740-368-9383.
25 Books Every African-American Should Read
1. “Annie Allen” by Gwendolyn BrooksSource: 1 of 25
2. “Up From Slavery” by Booker T. WashingtonSource: 2 of 25
3. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata ShakurSource: 3 of 25
4. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale HurstonSource: 4 of 25
5. “Dreams From My Father” By Barack ObamaSource: 5 of 25
6. “Breath, Eyes, Memory” by Edwidge DanticatSource: 6 of 25
7. “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee ShetterlySource: 7 of 25
8. “Beloved” By Toni MorrisonSource: 8 of 25
9. “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” by Maya AngelouSource: 9 of 25
10. “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Fredrick DouglasSource: 10 of 25
11. “Role Of Thunder Hear My Cry” by Mildred D. TaylorSource: 11 of 25
12. “The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man” by James Weldon JohnsonSource: 12 of 25
13. “Kindred” by Octavia E. ButlerSource: 13 of 25
14. “The Help” by Kathryn StockettSource: 14 of 25
15. “The Secret Life Of Bees” By Sue Monk KiddSource: 15 of 25
16. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni MorrisonSource: 16 of 25
17. “The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr. ” by Martin Luther King Jr. Edited by Clayborne CarsonSource: 17 of 25
18. “The Blacker The Berry” by Wallace ThurmanSource: 18 of 25
Source: 10TV
Delaware County Introduces New Program Offers Free Books On Buses was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com