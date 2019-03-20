Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After Kardashian Cheating Drama

While Kris Jenner may have thought the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating drama would lead to the 21-year-old’s demise, it looks like it actually had the opposite effect.

According to The Blast, Jordyn’s widely watched sit-down with Jada Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk earlier this month has led to her being “flooded with calls from companies who want to get their brands seen with the star.”

Let the gossip site tell it, Jordyn is on her way to London with her and manger and mother Elizabeth Woods at the end of the month to sign “several new deals” that includes her designer line of eyelashes.

In addition, The Blast writes that after her London trip, she’ll head to the Middle East and Dubai to make several appearances and “[lock] up some ‘huge financial deals.”

Get money girl!!!

As we previously wrote, Jordyn found herself caught in the crosshairs of the Kardashians’ nonsense when rumors swirled last month that she had slept with Tristan Thompson, the baby daddy and ex of her best friend’s sister, Khloe.

Yet, Jordyn was vindicated on the Red Table Talk when she denied any wrongdoing and stressed that while she attended an afterparty at Tristan’s home, she never made a pass at him. In fact, it was Tristan who came on to her by kissing her without her consent.

Just think, just a few weeks ago, she feared the powerful reality star family would punish her “professionally, socially and monetarily,” according to TMZ.

Thanks to Jada and Black Twitter, that was never going to happen, not on our watch.

