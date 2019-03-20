Ray J ft. Snoop Dogg “Hallelujah,” 03 Greedo ft. YG “Wasted” & More | Daily Visuals 3.19.19

For the past few years Ray J’s been getting more recognition for his storyline in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood than for his music, but lately he’s been dropping some new material and today calls on a Hip-Hop Triple-OG to lend him a verse on a new cut.

Linking up with LBC Hip-Hop OG Snoop Dogg in the visual for “Hallelujah,” Ray J finds himself getting turnt up with Snoop after getting a slap on the wrist from a judge who found him guilty on multiple counts of assault. This the same judge from the Paul Manafort case?!

Keeping the scene in LA, 03 Greedo might be locked up but that isn’t keeping him from grinding as he lets some thickly talented strippers have the show and entertain viewers in his YG assisted clip to “Wasted.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Quelle Chris, 38 Spesh, and more.

RAY J FT. SNOOP DOGG – “HALLELUJAH”

03 GREEDO FT. YG – “WASTED”

QUELLE CHRIS – “OBAMACARE”

38 SPESH – “SMOKING GUN”

BILLIE EILISH – “YOU SHOULD SEE ME IN A CROWN”

CDOT HONCHO – “STILL A TAKEOVER”

