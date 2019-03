Indian Hill has landed On the top 25 areas on the list of 100 richest cities.

That’s right the suburb in Cincinnati Indian Hill is the second wealthiest zip code in Cincinnati.

Indian Hill ranked No. 11 with an average household income of $338,267, up from No. 12 in 2018. (WKRC)

Cincinnati: Suburb In Cincinnati Lands On The 100 Richest Places In U.S. was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 11 hours ago

