Gucci Mane’s Baby Momma Wants Him Arrested For Unpaid Fees

UH OH!! BABY MAMA DRAMA!!

Sheena Evans, the mother of Gucci Mane’s son, petitioned the court to issue out a warrant for his arrest. The feud started when Evans asked to increase child support from $2,076 to $20k. Her argument was that the rapper was bringing in a significantly large amount of money since being released from prison in 2011 and having a $1 million wedding to Keyshia Ka’oir.

Guwop responded to the lawsuit by asking the court to completely throwout Evan’s request. He commented saying that his income hasn’t changed since 2011 and his wedding was not $1 million.

Evans claims that the court ordered Gucci to pay for her court-ordered legal fees. She says he has yet to do so and that his failure to make the payment is “outrageous and egregious” and “another willful disregard for this Court’s authority.” Evans goes on to say that Gucci also hasn’t given her documents addressing their legal child support case and she wants him immediately arrested until he “purges himself of his contempt,” as well as fined $1,000.