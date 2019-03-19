Cincinnati architectural program hosts summer camp for local youth

The Cincinnati Architectural Mentoring Program will hold its 13th-annual architecture summer camp in partnership with the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning (DAAP) in July.

The camp is designed to introduce minority and female eighth-grade and ninth-grade students to the field of architecture. Since its establishment, the camp has served more than 400 youth.

During the program, students work in groups of four to develop a design and craft a related presentation, which must consist of drawings and a model of their design. The program is led by UC faculty and graduate students.

After completing the program, students who are interested in attending architecture school can receive information on the entrance requirements for architectural schools across the country. This year, camp applications are accepted online through May 1.

The camp begins with an orientation for campers and their families 2:00 p.m. July 7. Regular camp sessions will be held 9 a.m.-nooon July 8-12. The closing program, during which the students will present their designs, will be held 10 a.m.-noon, July 13, 2019.

Most camp activities are held at the School of Architecture and Interior Design at the University of Cincinnati — the corner of Clifton and Martin Luther King.

Admission is $75, and students who wish to participate must submit an essay that explains why they want to attend. All applications will be considered.

source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: