Mom Of Gucci Mane’s Son Wants Him Jailed For Not Paying Her Attorney’s Fees

Gucci Mane and the mother of his son Sheena Evans are still locking horns legally, and this time the stakes seem to be rising. Evans wants the Atlanta rapper jailed after failing to pay her attorney’s fees.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Sheena Evans claims Gucci was ordered to pay $2,495 to cover her attorney’s fees but he has failed to do so. She calls his failure to pay “outrageous and egregious” and “another willful disregard for this Court’s authority.”

“Not only has the Respondent demonstrated that he has no concern for the authority of this Court,” Evans’ attorney writes, “or for the deadlines set by this Court, Respondent has also exhibited an alarming disregard of the consequences of his contemptuous behavior. He could care less.”

Evans also claims Gucci has failed to turn over documents to her as part of their ongoing child support battle.

This latest instance appears to be connected to the pair’s ongoing child support battle, with Evans seeking an increase in payments from $2,076 to $20K monthly.

