He Said What? Eva Marcille’s Husband Has people Hot Over His Wedding Vows!

Eva Marcille’s and Michael Sterling’s Wedding Has Some People Upset!

After sharing their wedding on RHOA, it is undeniable that Eva Marcille made a STUNNING bride! And I would hope so, considering the couple dropped $350,000 for the occasion! THEY GOT MONEY!

While the ceremony was was beautiful, there are some folks who did not appreciate Eva’s husband referring to God as “her”. Well, here is hat he has to say about it!

“It appears that some folks have questioned the fact that I referred to God as “her” in my vows and they have offered to pray for my ignorance. I do not speak much about these things, but I will have a few things to say over the next week or so. I am not a theologian, but I referred to God as “her,” because I believe, as many saints do, that God is a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless. I believe, as St. Augustine did, that God transcends time, space, existence, and life. I believe that God is God. Thus, if God is a mother to the motherless and a father to the fatherless; I think we err not to see God in each and every one of us. I think we err to limit God. And sometimes I use the pronoun “her” to refer to God because I see God as resembling all of us and as greater than all of us. And I see the divine in my mom and my grandmothers and my sisters. As for my vows, I referred to God as “her” intentionally because I see the God in my wife and God put it on my heart to make sure she heard and felt that. #sterlingsays #grewupCOGIC”

HE SAID WHAT HE SAID!

