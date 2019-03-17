CLOSE
White Woman Caught On Video In Racist Rant Could Face Charges, Police Say

The video shows Corinne Terrone spitting and yelling the N-word at two Black people.

A white woman, who is now on the unemployment line, was caught on video in a racist rant Friday night and could face criminal charges.

On Sunday, the East Haven Connecticut police asked for anyone involved in the incident at a ShopRite to come forward and file a complaint against former Hamden Public Schools employee Corinne Terrone who could face an assault charge for spitting at two Black people in the supermarket, the New Haven Register reported.

It’s unclear what led to Terrone’s racist tirade. In the video, Terrone is heard yelling the N-word three times before spitting at an African-American man and woman twice. Terrone’s young children were standing at her side during her hate-filled tirade.

After Terrone’s first use of the racial slur, the man looks as if he steps toward her, prompting her to respond, “Put your hands on me, come on!”

She then pulls out her phone and starts recording. He turns and walks away, but Terrone goes after him.

Here’s a clip.

“We are in touch with ShopRite and are looking to get a better understanding of what took place (Friday) night,” a police statement said, asking anyone involved to come forward.

East Haven Police Lt. Joseph Murgo said authorities would base an offense on the complainant. At a minimum, she faces a possible breach of peace charge after viewing “this disturbing video and hate speech contained in it,” he added.

Terrone was “separated from employment” after Hamden School district learned about the video, an email to the Register said.

An official statement added that the incident happened on Friday, after work hours. The director of human resources contacted her to arrange for an investigatory meeting, but Terrone decided to render her resignation.

The school district said, “We have become aware of video footage that appears to show an employee in our district engaged in abhorrent conduct. Specifically, the video appears to show the employee repeatedly calling an African-American man the N-word in a supermarket in East Haven. The video also appears to show the Hamden employee spitting at the aforementioned African-American male as he was walking away from the employee.”

The statement took notice that Terrone’s children witnessed her behavior. “Because her children were present, school administrators filed a DCF report,” the statement said, adding “we hope that her children will receive the support they need after witnessing such a traumatic event.”

