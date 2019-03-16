CLOSE
Asante McGee Wrote A Book ‘No Longer Trapped In The Closet’!?

First the Lifetime documentary ‘Surviving R Kelly’ now there’s a book ‘No Longer Trapped In The Closet’ and you won’t believe which survivor wrote it. The one that walked away Asante McGee.

Everyone knows the book is always better than the movie.

Asante McGee the older lady from ‘Surviving R Kelly’ (meaning older for Kell’s). She is the one who actually went into the house and showed us the black room. The one that literally and figuratively woke up one day and left R Kelly. She was not an ‘A’ typical looking or age girl/woman that R Kelly is usually seen with but she is a creative girl, because ole girl, much like her ex Robert Kelly, put pen to paper and wrote a book titled ‘No Longer Trapped In The Closet’

According to Asante McGee, she met Robert when she was 35 years old. She says she started off as just a fly in girl that voluntarily went to live with R Kelly and the girls. She said she knew she was not the only one and that Rob told her that, which made her respect his honesty. Upon moving to the house she says she met R Kelly’s trainer for his women (the person that taught them how to please R Kelly). Her issue was that she couldn’t walk freely in the house, although she wasn’t physically trapped she felt mentally trapped. Asante McGee admits she only lived with R Kelly 3 weeks but when she left she felt compelled to contact the other girls families. Asante McGee say’s being a mother of teenagers herself she would not want her teenagers to be in the situation these girls were in.

Asante McGee drops tea on DADDY that really wouldn’t put him in jail but would get him offers for a new career in porn.

Take a listen to Asante McGee talk about what didn’t make it to ‘Surviving R Kelly’ but it’s all in ‘No Longer Trapped In The Closet’ in this VIDEO HERE

Asante McGee Wrote A Book ‘No Longer Trapped In The Closet’!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

