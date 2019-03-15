5 Artists Who Transitioned From the Music Studio to the Screen

You know their lyrics. You know their sound. You also know that the following 5 artists are talented producers, directors, writers, and actors behind some of your favorite movies and TV shows. Boasting diverse portfolios, we salute the following talent who moved beyond rap music and entered into Hollywood business to secure more bread.

Queen Latifah

All hail the Queen. The Newark, New Jersey-born rapper, actress, philanthropist and beauty

cosmetics maven is known for her hit single Ladies First. However, beyond rap music Queen

Latifah has a lot to brag about. She has been featured in the classic film Set It Off featuring Jada

Pinkett-Smith and played a major role in the acclaimed TV sitcom, Living Single.

Ice Cube

Ice Cube has been producing and acting for so long that we almost forgot he is a legendary

rapper and focal point of NWA. With classic film franchises such as Friday and Barbershop

blessing his portfolio, Ice Cube, who never seems to age, will go down in history as one of the

best to merge all art forms.

Tupac Shakur

Although deceased, Tupac Shakur’s art still carries on. Many can debate about his death, but it

is a universal understanding that his contributions to the music and movie space are like no

other. With films such as Juice, Above the Rim, and Poetic Justice in his portfolio, the Keep Ya

Head Up artist will always be remembered for his diverse talent and work left behind.

LL Cool J

Hip-Hop fans go crazy when LL Cool’s – I’m Bad comes on the airwaves or at a dance party.

Don’t sleep, his fans feel the same way when they see movies that he is featured in. With

movies such as In Too Deep, Any Given Sunday, and Krush Groove getting favorable mentions,

you have to applaud the host of Lip Sync Battle for staying relevant. Imagine – we didn’t even

mention his TV shows. He’s been putting in that work.

50 Cent

50 Cent got undeniable power and it is reflected in his acclaimed series Power. With top-notch

acting, producing, and directing skills – see Den of Thieves and Get Rich or Die Trying, this

Queens, New York phenomenon who had the underground Hip-Hop world in a trance with his

street classics Many Men, In Da Club and Wanksta has taken multitasking to a whole new level.

5 Artists Who Transitioned From the Music Studio to the Screen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Kay Hudson Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: