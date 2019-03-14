Coffee Expert Says It’s Better To Brew At Home

If part of your morning routine is to grab a cup of Joe from your local barista before strolling into the office, you might want to reconsider, says a coffee expert. Speaking before the start of The New Zealand Coffee Festival this weekend, De’Longhi coffee ambassador Giovanni Infantino reveals why it is better to brew your own. Infantino, who admits to drinking five to seven cups per day, feels, “Owning your own manual coffee machine offers the chance to be creative and create yourself a quality cup of coffee.” The java connoisseur also points out how your caffeine habit takes a bite out of your wallet, noting, “That aside in the long term it’s cost-effective, essentially 25 cents a shot, much better than paying $5 a day for a coffee you can easily make yourself.” Do you always get coffee from the shop? What’s your typical order? What’s the most outrageous cup you had the barista make you?

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 24 hours ago

