CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Coffee Expert Says It’s Better To Brew At Home

0 reads
Leave a comment
London Coffee Festival at The Old Truman Brewery

Source: Dinendra Haria/WENN / WENN

If part of your morning routine is to grab a cup of Joe from your local barista before strolling into the office, you might want to reconsider, says a coffee expert. Speaking before the start of The New Zealand Coffee Festival this weekend, De’Longhi coffee ambassador Giovanni Infantino reveals why it is better to brew your own. Infantino, who admits to drinking five to seven cups per day, feels, “Owning your own manual coffee machine offers the chance to be creative and create yourself a quality cup of coffee.” The java connoisseur also points out how your caffeine habit takes a bite out of your wallet, noting, “That aside in the long term it’s cost-effective, essentially 25 cents a shot, much better than paying $5 a day for a coffee you can easily make yourself.”  Do you always get coffee from the shop? What’s your typical order? What’s the most outrageous cup you had the barista make you?

Coffee Expert Says It’s Better To Brew At Home was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
ScHoolboy Q “Numb Numb Juice,” Ace Hood “Practice”…
 15 hours ago
03.15.19
Judge Puts Kibosh On R. Kelly’s Request To…
 18 hours ago
03.15.19
Lori Loughlin, Daughter Olivia Jade Lose Endorsements In…
 18 hours ago
03.15.19
Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby…
 18 hours ago
03.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close