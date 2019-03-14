Jenny Bui has been doing Cardi B’s nails for six years and she says that Cardi has not changed at all.

When Cardi is in New York she goes into the salon to get her nails done and when she is on the road, she flies Jenny to her.

Jenny says that she glues on 100 Swarovski crystals off all shapes and sizes on three-inch sharp, sexy stiletto nails.

Just like Cardi’s makeup artist, Jenny has done Cardi’s nails while she sleeps

Cardi B’s Manicurist Reveals How Many Crystals She Uses on Her Insanely Blinged-Out Nails was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted March 14, 2019

