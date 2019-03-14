It looks like Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid did all right in their collusion case against the NFL. League sources say the duo received a cash settlement between $60 million and $80 million.

Problems between the former 49ers and the NFL began brewing in 2016, when Kaepernick and Reid began kneeling during the National Anthem. Claiming the league sidelined them as a result, they filed a lawsuit against the NFL the following year. Although both sides reached a settlement last month, terms of the truce weren’t disclosed.

The rumored settlement represents a windfall for Kaepernick, who would have earned $14.5 million per season had he continued to play. Kaepernick still hasn’t found a new gig, but Reid has since been recruited by the Carolina Panthers.

Kaepernick, Reid Reportedly Received a Settlement of $60-$80M was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted March 14, 2019

