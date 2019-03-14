Rich the Kid Being Sued

Rich the Kid messed with the wrong person and is now being sued for posting his former landlord’s attorney’s phone number.

On Valentine’s Day Rich posted her digits on social media and said, “Valentine’s call me.”

As a result, the attorney allegedly received 500 text messages and lots of phone calls from Rich’s 1.43 million Twitter followers.

The attorney, Maro Burunsuzyan, believes Rich made the post out of spite stemming from an outgoing court battle over property damage and back rent.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted March 14, 2019

