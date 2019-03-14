Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry About Your Husband’ Instead Of Him

As if Wendy Williams needs another celebrity beef, but here we are.

Apparently, the talk show host has found herself in a verbal battle with Howard Stern after she called him ‘Hollywood’ for the release of his new book, “Howard Stern Comes Again,” Page Six reported.

“Howard is so Hollywood right now. And Howard, I love you, but since you’ve gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable,” the 54-year-old said on her show earlier this week during her “Hot Topics” segment.

Adding, “Every story is going to be about, ‘Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.’ He’s a Hollywood insider, which sucks.”

“You started like me, being of the people,” she continued, “but at some point, you sat behind the microphone for too long and now you are the people.”

Stern, who isn’t called the shock jock for nothing, clapped all the way back, calling Williams a “jealous bi**h” who needs to worry about her husband instead.

“Jealous bitch. … You are nobody to me,” the 65-year-old shock jock said.

“You’ll never be me, Wendy. You’ll never be me. You can pretend to be me, you can pretend to be like me, but you’re not. You don’t have my wit and you don’t have my talent. … You couldn’t have that career. You’re a fly.”

Stern also added that it’s Williams that went “Hollywood,” not him.

“What evidence do you have that I’m Hollywood, honey?” he said. “I grew up a scumbag and I’m still treated like a scumbag. … What, because I found success, now I’m ‘Hollywood’? What, ’cause I know Jimmy Kimmel? Who am I hanging out with? She doesn’t know who I’m hanging out with. She doesn’t know what I do in this world. She doesn’t know who I’m f–king with.”

“All she talks on that show is about Hollywood,” Stern quipped. “That’s as Hollywood as you get. If anyone in Hollywood called her to hang out, she’d [be there] in two seconds. All of that is a projection!”

As if that wasn’t enough, Stern went for the jugular, basically telling her focus on her man, who has been accused of infidelity and domestic abuse, and her ailing health.

“What have I done to this woman? Nothing. I’ve been gracious to her,” Stern said. “Worry about your husband, not me. … F–k you and your dumb show and your mystery illness. She disappears for two months, nobody knows why, and now she’s questioning me? Thanks, honey. … I never fainted on my show either.”

“I’m not somebody you want to f–k with, honey. I don’t want to hear your bulls–t. And you’re not a nice person. Nobody likes you, that’s why you can’t go Hollywood,” he continued, claiming, “People do not like her. [The staff] was doing a dance over at ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ when she was out. She’s a big pain in the ass. I hate to break the news to you, honey. Good thing you hurried back.”

Here’s a pic when things were better between the two:

As we know, Williams returned to her show on March 4 after almost a month of being on sick leave.

Ms. Wendy has yet to respond to Stern’s rant.

Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry About Your Husband’ Instead Of Him was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

