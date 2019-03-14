Gambino Crime Boss Frank Cali Whacked In Front of His Own Staten Island Crib

The block is hot in Shaolin. Alleged Gambino crime boss Frank “Franky Boy” Cali was murdered in front of his home last night (Mar. 13) in Staten Island.

According to the New York Daily News, Cali was shot six times in the chest by a someone in a blue pickup truck on Hilltop Terrace at around 9:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Staten Island University Hospital.

Unconfirmed reports say the alleged mobster was also run down by the pickup before it fled the scene.

“There were like six shots, and then there were three more,” a witness told the NY Daily News. “The man was on the ground face-up. His head was by his SUV, and the truck was open.”

This is the first hit on a Gambino boss since Paul Castellano was gunned down in 1985 in front of Sparks Steak House. That hit was ordered by John Gotti in front of Sparks Steak House.

Cali was elevated to acting boss of the Gambino crime family in 2015. As for his murder, no arrests have been made and police are investigating.

