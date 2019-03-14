CLOSE
‘Meek Mill Weekend’ Declared In Philadelphia

Meek Mill

It is official, Philadelphia has just declared March 15-17 ‘Meek Mill Weekend’. The Philadelphia City Council will honor Meek’s contributions as an artist and a criminal justice reform advocate, according to 6 ABC.

Council President Darrell Clark honored Meek during Thursdays meeting, and will be followed by Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street with a state-level proclamation.

In January, Meek and other advocated announced a project called ‘Reform‘, to shine light on social and racial inequalities.

Meek Mill hits The Met Philly for two shows over the weekend during his The Motivation Tour.

 

 

‘Meek Mill Weekend’ Declared In Philadelphia was originally published on boomphilly.com

Photos
