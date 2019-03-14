Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard has denied the allegations made against him in a lawsuit filed by Masin Elije.
“I don’t know this person, never seen him,” Howard said to TMZ Sports. “Any allegation said about me is false.”
Howard is currently being sued by Elije, who claims in a lawsuit that Howard approached him in Nov. 2018 and asked him to sign an NDA “regarding their communications.”
This past November on Twitter, Elije accused Howard and his pastor, Calvin Simmons, of sexual harassment, threatening and manipulation.
Elije claims in his tweets that he was in a relationship with Howard, who Elije said was cheating on him with a transgender woman. Elije also said Howard allegedly threatened to “beat the s–t out of” him unless he signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Howard continues to deny these allegation and told TMZ that he plans to respond to the lawsuit with legal actions in hopes of ending this “money grab.”
The Latest:
- Alicia Keys Has A New Memoir…And Oprah Is Publishing It
- R. Kelly’s Publicist Explains Why Paying Child Support Makes No Sense
- Boo’d Up! Rosaria Dawson Confirms Her New Man Is Presidential Hopeful Cory Booker
- Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry About Your Husband’ Instead Of Him
- Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby No. 2!
- Twitter Had A Lot To Say About The New Trailer for ‘Avengers: End Game’
- How The College Admissions Scandal Lawsuit Affects Black Alumni Of Schools Involved
- Gambino Crime Family Boss Shot Dead in New York City
- B2K Sends Message To Fans, The Millenium Tour Is Still On
- Golden State Drafts First Woman Into NBA 2k League
Dwight Howard Denies Allegations Made Against Him By Masin Elije was originally published on hot963.com