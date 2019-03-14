Gambino Crime Family Boss Shot Dead in New York City

A member of the Gambino crime family was found shot to death outside his home Wednesday night.

The NYPD says crime boss, Francesco “Frank” Cali was shot six times at his Staten Island residence and allegedly run over by a blue pickup truck fleeing the scene.

Cali is the first New York crime family boss shot to death in 34 years. In 1985, then-Gambino boss Paul Castellano was shot dead as he arrived at Sparks Steakhouse in Manhattan — a killing organized by John Gotti, authorities said.

Gotti, who then assumed control of the family, reportedly watched the action from nearby with his eventual underboss, Sammy “the Bull” Gravano.

Cali had been considered a unifying figure in the years after Gotti’s fall. Gotti was convicted of murder and racketeering in 1992 and sent to prison for life after Gravano ratted him out to authorities. Gotti died in prison in 2002.

Police continue to look for suspects in Cali’s shooting.

Source: WABC-TV

