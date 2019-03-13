CLOSE
Hilarious Reactions To The Facebook Outage

Facebook faces £1bn fine

Source: Dinendra Haria/WENN / WENN

The Facebook family (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) were down for the greater part of Wednesday and where else could they go to report the devastating news, but their competitor, Twitter!

That’s right the social media juggernaut informed the masses of their troubles via a tweet. The company noted that they were aware of some — meaning all — people having issues accessing their apps and were working on a solution.

 

Hours later they tweeted again. Confirming that they were still working on the issue and that it was in fact not related to a DDoS attack.

 

What’s a DDoS attack? See here:

 

As you can imagine there has been a steady stream of jokes rolling in from the Twittersphere about Facebook’s predicament. See some of our favorites here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published on kissrichmond.com

