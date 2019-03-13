Fans are jealous that Rihanna chose an eight-month-old to get the first listen to her new album.

Rihanna has chosen to keep fans in the dark about the progress of her album that’s tentatively titled, “R9,” and this amount of shade has taken it to different levels.

RiRi chose her friend Jennifer Rosales’ bundle of joy to get the first listen and even posted a pic of her baby with headphones on Instagram getting to hear what fans want so bad.

No comment from the baby on the album, but a review will come after he learns how to talk.

What do you think about Ri-Ri’s level of pettiness with this post? Are you ready to hear Rihanna’s new album?

Rihanna Gave an Eight-Month Old First Listen of Her Album was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted March 13, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: