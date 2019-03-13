CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

12-year-old girl reported missing from east Columbus found safe

0 reads
Leave a comment

I know the family and friends of this young lady are soooooo happy that their little girl is at home because as a father with daughters the last thing you ever want to thing about is that someone is harming your baby and you can’t do anything about it, the young lady was last seen on Tuesday on the east side and was found safe Wednesday morning Full Story Here 

12-year-old girl reported missing from east Columbus found safe was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y “Garage Talk,” YBN Almighty…
 17 hours ago
03.14.19
Hilarious Reactions To The Facebook Outage
 22 hours ago
03.14.19
5-O Fellatio: Body Cam Recorded 2 NYPD Cops…
 22 hours ago
03.14.19
Seasoned Slaps: A 72-Year-Old Grandfather Is Making Trap…
 23 hours ago
03.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close