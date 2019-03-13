I know the family and friends of this young lady are soooooo happy that their little girl is at home because as a father with daughters the last thing you ever want to thing about is that someone is harming your baby and you can’t do anything about it, the young lady was last seen on Tuesday on the east side and was found safe Wednesday morning Full Story Here

12-year-old girl reported missing from east Columbus found safe was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted March 13, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: