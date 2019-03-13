Already? Raz B Almost Quit B2K’s Millennium Tour

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’re only a week into the biggest reunion tour of the year and there’s already trouble in the throwback paradise.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Raz B took to social media last night (March 12) to announce that he was quitting B2K’s Millennium Tour because he doesn’t feel safe. The video has since been deleted but in a clip saved by the Shade Room, Raz B sayas, “I don’t feel safe because I feel like Chris Stokes is around. So guess what? I’m off the tour. Good luck to everybody. No disrespect to Omari because he’s my brother. Omari, if you want to come talk to me and you want me to do the tour, I’ll do the tour, but I’m officially off the tour.”

B2K’s Raz B posted this video announcing he was off the much-anticipated Millennium Tour as he didn’t feel “safe” because he felt former manager Chris Stokes “was around”. pic.twitter.com/2pCD54R3n1 — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) March 13, 2019

The singer went on to say, “Oh, guess what? I guess we’re about to shoot the new ‘Surviving Chris Stokes’ movie, right? So call Lifetime ’cause I’m ready to talk.”

Over the past decade, Raz B accused his group’s former manager, Chris Stokes, of molesting him as a kid. He suspected the other group members were sexually abused, too, but Omarion issued a statement around the time of the allegations denying it. Stokes has also denied the claims.

It’s unclear what truly went down over the past week or so, but today Raz B returned to social media to offer insight on the sudden decision he decided to overturn.

Raz B is back on tour…… pic.twitter.com/WuDEcQuyGV — 💜Kryssy💜 (@K_Cherelle_07) March 13, 2019

“I am a work in progress,” he said. “I look forward to continuing the Millennium Tour for our fans. You all deserve it!”

See fan reactions below:

If B2K is really cool with Chris Stokes being at their concerts and backstage they're all trash af. It's one thing to not know how to move because you're a child, but y'all grown ass men. I see that as intimidation. He knows what he did to Raz B. He's sick af. — B (@BSimone24) March 13, 2019

I don’t think it’s funny that Raz B gonna have to quit the tour because these bum B2K niggas in love with Chris Stokes so much they don’t realize their victims of child abuse and molestation — Oliver Queen-Pope ✨ (@Sammy_Socialite) March 13, 2019

I don’t know what mental state Raz B was in when he made that announcement video… but I really don’t want people out here dragging that man. Like… y’all can’t choose which VICTIMS you gone support and who you’re not. Clearly SOMETHING happened. — Cousin Lucky 🍀 (@ImFinallyAmber) March 13, 2019

The other members of B2K never took Raz B seriously about the Chris Stokes allegations. They called him gay, harassed him, threatened him, and openly called him a liar. I’m shocked he agreed to do the tour in the first place. But imma need them to get it together — Wendy 🐳 Whaleiams (@iyanuuuuh) March 13, 2019

All predators should be cancelled right, y'all know Chris Stokes abused those B2K boys & were all excited to see some tour he'll profit from. Hope Raz B does a documentary too called "Surviving Chris Stokes", heard he quit when he saw Chris hanging around pic.twitter.com/JxU6Nff2um — RESOLUTE (@RealYOM) March 13, 2019

hol up, Marques Houston is engaged to Chris Stokes’ 19 y/o daughter. Chris Stokes is the man who Raz B said raped them & forced Marques to do sexual acts with them and apparently Marques Houston bi ? AND Raz quit the tour like he not poor? Jennifer Hudson, help me holler! — the yoga girl with no business. (@_onmycoolMAYY) March 13, 2019

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Already? Raz B Almost Quit B2K’s Millennium Tour was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: