The TropHouse
Missy Elliott To Receive Honorary Doctorate Degree From Berklee

2015 Essence Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

(AllHipHop News) Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake are set to become doctors with honorary degrees from the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

Alongside “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” musician Alex Lacamoire, the trio will be presented with special Doctor of Music certifications during the Boston, Massachusetts school’s annual commencement ceremony on May 11.

They will each be recognized for their musical achievements and influence, as well as their “enduring global impact,” according to college officials.

 

Source

