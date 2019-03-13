Get Well, Maco: OG Maco Updates Fans On Status Of Flesh-Eating Skin Disease

OG Maco has been keeping a somewhat lower profile on the music front as he contends with a skin condition, but it hasn’t dulled his online presence despite saying he’s been alienated as a result. The Atlanta rapper is battling a flesh-eating skin disease and has updated fans on his progress.

Page Six reports:

Maco, 26, shared the details of his prognosis over the weekend, telling fans and followers on social media that he thanks both his medical team and God for the healing process.

“I was improperly treated for a minor rash and ended up with a skin eating disease for the last few months,” he shared. “This is the best I’ve looked. I hope it gives someone hope.”

The rapper says he suffers from necrotizing fasciitis, which according to the CDC, is a bacterial infection that spreads in the body and can cause death.

The bacteria most commonly enters the body through breaks in the skin like cuts, scrapes, burns and insect bites.

The video of OG Maco informing fans of his condition was posted on VladTV’s IG page, and he is displaying that the disease isn’t dulling his creative expression via his own page. Sadly, the 26-year-old artist has been left to take on this journey largely alone based on his account.

“I’ve been going through this alone 90% of the time, without the support of the person I love, without most of my ‘friends,’ without anything but my own strength and God,” Maco said.

Please get well, OG Maco!

