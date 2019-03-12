What Will Beyoncé And Jay-Z Do For Their 11th Wedding Anniversary?

0 reads Leave a comment
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married since April 4th, 2008.
Since then, we have witnessed their family grow; with daughter Blue-Ivy and the twins Sir and Rumi , On The Run Tour 1 and 2, and so much music to relate to.
After 10 years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z will celebrate their 11th Wedding Anniversary on April 4th, 2019.
These two never seem to be short of creativity when it comes to displaying their love.
Beyonce and Jay-Z Hit Havana
Even their Halloween costumes are black excellence at their best.
Surely we can expect some glamorous post to live vicariously through Beyoncé’s Instagram.
